Doughnut shop in Alamance County named one of the best in the country

GRAHAM, N.C. -- A small mom-and-pop doughnut shop in Alamance County has been named one of the best places for doughnuts in the country.

Money Magazine recently named Daily Donuts in Graham the No. 5 best doughnut shop in the United States.

Owner Polo Moeuy told FOX8 that he mixes the dough each day from scratch, and then cuts, fries and glazes each of the doughnuts by hand.

The shop was also named the best bakery in North Carolina by Buzzfeed in 2017.

BJ Cinnamon in Folsom, Calif. made was No. 1 on Money’s list, followed by Daddy’s Donuts in Kenmore, Wash. and Purple Glaze Donuts in Asbury Park, N.J.

FOX8 Foodie also visited Daily Donuts in 2017 in the video below:

