Developers eyeing $100 million multi-use complex for east Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Between Lowe’s Home Improvement and the Walmart Supercenter off East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro sits more than 20 acres of tall grass.

It’s the site of the former Carolina Circle Mall.

“We'll have a sportsplex right here on the site. Then we'll offer bowling and video arcade and a nice restaurant and maybe some golf,” developer and former Greensboro City Councilman Jim Kee said.

While the lot is empty, Kee has a vision for he has planned as he gestures towards where the different amenities could go.

“I tell you, first of all it's exciting. It's bringing jobs and business opportunity to the citizens of Greensboro and particularly in east Greensboro,” he said, smiling.

Kee, along with friend and developer Don Linder, are looking the turn this empty space, they are calling the CrossTown project, into a complex filled with a new hotel, stores and entertainment.

Right now, it has a price tag of $100 million. Kee says it helps fill the need for hotels in east Greensboro.

“District two does not have a hotel. Never has had hotels. So, this will be the first and only hotel in district two,” he said.

He says the location is ideal being that Bryan Park, which is minutes away, attracts numerous soccer tournaments.

“The sportsplex, the city's sportsplex brings in over 250,000 people annually,” Kee stated.

Also, minutes away is North Carolina A&T State University, which brings in thousands of people during its homecoming.

“District two, this is where I served as a councilman. Right here in district two. I live in district two. So, absolutely a labor of love,” Kee said.

Kee is hoping to secure funding from both the city and county soon so they can start work as early as the fall.

He says construction could take roughly three years.