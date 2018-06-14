× Aggie Stadium to be renamed BB&T Stadium after $1.5 million gift to school

GREENSBORO, N.C. – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s Aggie Stadium is being renamed BB&T Stadium.

The name change comes after a $1.5 million gift from the banking and financial services corporation, the school said in a press release on Thursday.

The money will secure the naming rights of the facility for the next 15 years and go toward renovations and upgrades of the A&T athletics complex, including the stadium, according to the school.

“Athletics are often described as the front doors for universities, the entry point for those outside our campuses to learn about our campuses and institutions,” said Earl Hilton, A&T’s director of Intercollegiate Athletics, in a press release.

The 125,755-square-foot facility that will now be known as BB&T Stadium opened in 1981 and was expanded in 2003 to its current seating capacity of 27,769.

“The success of our sports teams this past year has created a new level of visibility for athletics at A&T, and we are truly appreciative of BB&T’s support that will help us put our best foot forward in our facilities,” Hilton said.