× Woman killed in crash in Tobaccoville

TOBACCOVILLE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash in Tobaccoville on Wednesday afternoon, according to Highway Patrol Trooper Ned Moultrie.

At 1:02 p.m., a 2011 Honda minivan was on Tobaccoville Road near Stroupe Farm Road when it veered off the road to the right.

The van hit a mailbox, pole and trees, Moultrie said.

A 60-year-old woman was killed in the crash.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

It is unclear why the woman veered off the road.

36.239835 -80.351195