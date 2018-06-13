× Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools gets a food truck to help deliver meals to students while school is out

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As a way to reduce food insecurities in the community, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will utilize a food truck starting Monday to help deliver meals to students while school is out, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

In addition to using 18 schools sites to serve meals in the summer, the food truck — the first one for the district with a fully functional kitchen — will travel to 23 community locations with prepared meals. A number of transit vans will provide food as well at those sites to cover as much ground as possible.

The district’s Board of Education members had a chance to tour the truck Tuesday.

The idea for a food truck came from the realization that some kids who could benefit from the free meals at schools during the summer might lack the transportation to get there, said Lauren Richards, executive director for child nutrition in the district.

Read full story: The Winston-Salem Journal