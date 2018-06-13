× Traffic around the Greensboro Coliseum could change as several high school graduations are planned

GREENSBORO, N.C. – It’s time for high school graduations – and that could cause traffic changes.

Fifteen graduation ceremonies are taking place for Guilford County high schools between Wednesday and Sunday. That means the area around the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center will be packed.

Greensboro police will be posted at major intersections and drivers will spot message boards with information about traffic and parking.