Pickleball popularity growing in Triad, especially among seniors

It's a lot a lot like tennis but with less running around. It's pickleball, a sport that's really taken off here in North Carolina.
"Pickleball is like a miniature game of tennis with a little bit of a version of ping pong as far as the scoring. The court is a little bit smaller. It's lot easier on your body," 62-year-old Darrell Gore said.
Which is one of the reasons it's so popular with the older crowd, but this sport is for all ages and men and women love it.
The background on pickleball can be traced to 1965. Some guys in Washington state were hoping to play badminton in the backyard. No one could find a shuttlecock, but did find a wiffle ball, the net was lowered, paddles were made and voila: pickleball was invented.
Laura Patterson, of Walkertown, is a player and on the board of the United States Pickleball Association.
"I became an ambassador and I traveled around Greensboro, Asheboro, anywhere they would let me set up a net and I would teach pickleball, so now North Carolina is just booming," she said.