SUV hits pedestrian, crashes into Waffle House in Greensboro

Posted 8:48 pm, June 13, 2018, by , Updated at 10:09PM, June 13, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police responded to a crash where an SUV hit a person and then crashed into a business, according to Greensboro police spokesman Ronald Glenn.

The crash happened in the parking lot of the Waffle House at 4302 Big Tree Way at 7:51 p.m. Wednesday.

Greensboro police said a pedestrian was hit and has life-threatening injuries. That person was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

The SUV then crashed into the Waffle House.

Glenn said the driver of the SUV will be charged with DWI.

4302 Big Tree Way, Greensboro, NC 27409