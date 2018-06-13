SUV hits pedestrian, crashes into Waffle House in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police responded to a crash where an SUV hit a person and then crashed into a business, according to Greensboro police spokesman Ronald Glenn.

The crash happened in the parking lot of the Waffle House at 4302 Big Tree Way at 7:51 p.m. Wednesday.

Greensboro police said a pedestrian was hit and has life-threatening injuries. That person was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

The SUV then crashed into the Waffle House.

Glenn said the driver of the SUV will be charged with DWI.

36.058430 -79.889335