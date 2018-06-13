× Parts of Myrtle Beach placed under swimming advisory for high-level bacteria

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Some sections of beach along South Carolina’s coast has been placed under a swimming advisory, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported today.

The affected areas include 200 feet above and below:

16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach

53rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach

34th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach

15th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach

23rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach

Nash Drive in Horry County

Outfall in Myrtle Beach State Park in Horry County

16th Avenue North in Surfside Beach

11th Avenue North in Surfside Beach

3rd Avenue South in Surfside Beach

High bacteria levels have been detected in this section of beach and swimming is not advised until bacteria levels return to normal, SCDHEC reported.

It is safe to wade, collect shells and fish within the swimming advisory area. To guard against the possibility of swallowing the water, it’s best to keep your head up and out of the water. People with open cuts or other wounds should also avoid contact with the water.

Temporary swimming advisory signs are placed at beaches found to have high levels of bacteria in the water where there is not currently a long-term swimming advisory sign. Visit http://gis.dhec.sc.gov/beachaccess/ to view recent water sampling results along the coast.