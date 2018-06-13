Organizations in High Point helping seniors, disabled beat the summer heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Two organizations in High Point are helping seniors and the disabled beat the summer heat.

"I think so often that folks are afraid to ask for help, but just knowing that there are agencies like the United Way or Senior Resources of Guilford that are willing to help really makes a difference," said Ashlyn Martin, with Senior Resources.

If you meet the requirements, the Heat Relief Program provides fans at no cost.

Robert Williams stopped by the Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Center to grab a fan for his neighbor.

"A lot of people can help themselves and a lot can't and I believe in helping everyone," Williams said.

The United Way of Greater High Point and Senior Resources of Guilford are powered by community support.

At one point the organizations were concerned because donations weren't coming in, but one local business stepped up.

Jeff Idol, with Southside Hardware, donated 80 fans to the program.

"I thought about all the elderly and really young people, babies, that didn't have air conditioning. I figured I could do something," Idol said.

The next fan distribution is at the Macedonia Family Resource Center on June 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.