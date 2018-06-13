× North Carolina deputies investigate after 7-week-old puppy’s paw cut off

LEE COUNTY, N.C. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a seven week old puppy was found with its leg severed and malnourished, according to WTVD.

The puppy, along with the runt, were infested with parasites and emaciated from neglect. The two pups are now being cared for at The Animal Hospital of Fayetteville.

Dr. Brittany McLamb was shocked when the animals came in. She said they were hungry and covered in feces and fleas.

That wasn’t even the worst of it, the seven week old puppy’s leg was severed.

“It’s hard to say what happened to them, but whatever happened it was just horrible for that puppy to be in that condition for that long,” McLamb added.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. They found out through a Facebook post after it was shared hundreds of times.

“Some people get overwhelmed, don’t get their dogs spayed, neutered, then wind up with a bunch of puppies to care for and don’t know what to do with,” said McLamb.

