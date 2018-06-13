× Mother charged with murder after 11-month-old child’s body found in box in South Carolina

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. – Court officials confirmed a woman is charged with murder after her 11-month-old daughter was found dead inside a box in Chesterfield County last month, WSOC reports.

Breanna Lewis, 19, is now charged with murder and homicide by child abuse.

Deputies said the woman told them on May 29 a man punched her and then ripped 11-month-old Harlee Lane Lewis from her arms as she walked out to her mailbox on Jackson Road East, northeast of Chesterfield, at about 2 p.m. She said he then sped off in an SUV.

But Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks said deputies searched the area and found the body of the infant in a plastic bag hidden inside a diaper box about 1,000 yards from the home.

Sheriff Brooks said last month the 19-year-old was the primary suspect in the case and he believes she made up the abduction story.