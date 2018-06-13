Man bites off part of fellow passenger’s lip during fight in NYC subway station, police say

NEW YORK — A man bit off a piece of another man’s lip during a brawl inside of a subway station in New York City over the weekend, police say.

It happened at about 10 p.m. Saturday inside a train subway station in the Crown Heights neighborhood in Brooklyn.

Police say the man and a 37-year-old standing passenger got into a fight and the man bit off a piece of the victim’s lip. He then left.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a 35-to 45-year-old man, 5 feet 11 inches, 170 pounds, bald, and last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, a red shirt and white sneakers. He also had on a black and purple backpack.