Local engineering students take their skills to a new level

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Student projects are common at C-TEC in Burlington.

But the projects some Engineering 4 students have to do aren't your typical assignment.

Their teacher assigns them to do research on something they don't like... then fix it with their own engineering skills.

They worked in two groups. One chose to create a better beach cart, while the other chose to free up space at the computer.

They worked on the project all semester long as well as an extra credit project that would take their grade from a regular to honors class.