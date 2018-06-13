Large snake slithers out of man’s toilet while he’s cleaning his bathroom

BEE COUNTY, Texas – A man in Texas was shocked when a large snake slithered out of his toilet.

KSAT reported that Wade Vielock was cleaning his bathroom at his Bee County ranch with his 6-year-old son when it happened.

“I looked back at the toilet and that snake was about 3-feet out, climbing toward the window. It took at least six years off my life,” Vielock said.

The Bee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home and posted pictures of the blue indigo snake to Facebook.

The sheriff’s office said the snake was released back into the brush unharmed. Blue indigo snakes are nonvenomous and eat venomous snakes.

Residents are asked to call deputies if they see snakes in their home, which has been happened more often this year, according to the Bee County Sheriff’s Office.