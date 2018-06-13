× Kroger closing all 14 stores in Raleigh, Durham; will result in about 1,500 losing their jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. – Kroger is closing all 14 of its stores in Raleigh and Durham, which will result in about 1,500 people losing jobs.

WRAL reported that the retail chain announced Wednesday that the stores will all be closed by mid-August.

“After a thorough evaluation of the market for a significant time period, we have decided to close out stores in the highly competitive Raleigh-Durham market,” said Jerry Clontz, president of the Mid-Atlantic Division of Kroger.

Clontz said the company has been unable to grow the way they wanted and the grocery store market is oversaturated in the area.

Store officials said that more than half the employees expected to lose their jobs are employed part time.

Lidl grocery store also pulled out of a planned store in Cary on Tuesday.