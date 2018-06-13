Groups working to curb stray, feral cat problem in the Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Dozens of city and county neighborhoods all have the same problem: stray and feral cats roaming the streets and living around homes.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office Animal Control unit just rescued 15 from a house on Turner Road.

It's a problem Candi Lewis with the Davidson County Animal Shelter sees every month.

"There's plenty of Turner Roads throughout Davidson County," Lewis said. "Typically by the end of the month it'll be around 300 to 400 cats."

Since the beginning of the year, the animal shelter has taken in 1,300 stray and feral cats.

Lewis says this time of year, the problem with stray cats is getting worse.

"Pregnant cats, mamas without babies, babies without moms," Lewis said.

She says the shelter can only hold so many per month in one singe room.

Meanwhile, Renea Woodard is trying to help combat the increasing cat population. She's a feral cat trapper who has been busy the past few months.

"Since Jan. 4, we've trapped, neutered and released 224 cats," she said.

She's also trying to educate pet owners on how to take control of the ongoing situation.

"They just don't know where to turn for help," Woodard said.

"The bigger picture out there is we need more people to be responsible," Lewis said. "More people to spay and neuter."