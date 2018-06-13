Delicious recipes for food growing in your garden

Summer Succotash
2 Cups Shelled Butterbeans
2 T Olive Oil
1 Vidalia Onion chopped
1 Red Bell Pepper, diced
3 yellow squash, diced
4 ear of corn, cooked: cut off kernels and then use back of knife to scrape the stripped cob to release the juices into the bowl with the kernels
2 Tomatoes Chopped
4 Tblsp unsalted butter
8 fresh basil leaves
- Cook the beans in about 4 or 5 cups of water with salt and pepper for about 15 minutes, and then rinse and drain
- Heat the olive oil in a large skillet, add onion, red pepper, and yellow squash and cook for 3 minutes
- Add corn kernels and juices, butterbeans, tomatoes and butter to the vegetables in the skillet. Season with salt and pepper to taste and cook for about 3 minutes. Stir in basil. Serve warm or at room temperature. Great over rice.
Tomato Jam
2 Tblsp Olive Oil
1 onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
3 pounds tomatoes, cored and chopped
2/3 cup brown sugar
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
Zest and juice of one orange
2 Tblsp grated fresh ginger
1 Tblsp fresh thyme
1 small chile pepper, cored and minced
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
2 tsp sea salt
½ tsp freshly ground pepper
- Heat the olive oil in a skillet, add the onion and cook for about 5 minutes, add the garlic and cook one more minute.
- Add all remaining ingredients to the skillet and bring to a boil.
- Reduce the heat and simmer until thick, stirring occasionally, about 30 minutes
- Use a potato masher to mash to a chunky consistency
- Cool and then refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 1 month.
Grilled Vegetable Skewers
½ pound okra, stem ends removed
1 red bell pepper cut into 2 inch wedges
1 yellow bell pepper cut into 2 inch wedges
1 red onion cut into 2 inch wedges
6 small summer squash (yellow or zucchini) cut into 2 inch chunks
1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes
Salt and pepper to taste
½ cup olive oil
¼ cup basil pesto
Juice of 1 lemon
- Preheat a grill to medium
- Skewer the vegetables alternating them for varied flavor and color. (If using wooden skewers soak them in water before using)
- Whisk together olive oil, pesto and lemon juice in a small bowl
- Brush the skewers with the dressing and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste
- Grill for 3 to 4 minutes per side until the vegetables are slightly charred but still crisp-tender.
- Serve warm with remaining dressing for dipping
Watermelon-Tomato Salad
2 large tomatoes cored and cut into chunks or 2 cups cherry tomatoes halved
4 cups cubed watermelon
½ cup fresh mint, coarsely chopped
½ cup fresh basil , coarsely chopped
2 Tblsp extra virgin olive oil
2 Tblsp apple cider vinegar
Juice of 1 lime
½ cup fresh feta
1 lime, cut into wedges
Salt and pepper
Combine the tomatoes, watermelon, mint, basil, olive oil, vinegar, and salt and pepper to taste in a large bowl. Cover and refrigerate for several hours. Just before serving sprinkle with feta and serve with lime wedges.