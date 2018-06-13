Delicious recipes for food growing in your garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer Succotash

2 Cups Shelled Butterbeans

2 T Olive Oil

1 Vidalia Onion chopped

1 Red Bell Pepper, diced

3 yellow squash, diced

4 ear of corn, cooked: cut off kernels and then use back of knife to scrape the stripped cob to release the juices into the bowl with the kernels

2 Tomatoes Chopped

4 Tblsp unsalted butter

8 fresh basil leaves

Cook the beans in about 4 or 5 cups of water with salt and pepper for about 15 minutes, and then rinse and drain

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet, add onion, red pepper, and yellow squash and cook for 3 minutes

Add corn kernels and juices, butterbeans, tomatoes and butter to the vegetables in the skillet. Season with salt and pepper to taste and cook for about 3 minutes. Stir in basil. Serve warm or at room temperature. Great over rice.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tomato Jam

2 Tblsp Olive Oil

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

3 pounds tomatoes, cored and chopped

2/3 cup brown sugar

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

Zest and juice of one orange

2 Tblsp grated fresh ginger

1 Tblsp fresh thyme

1 small chile pepper, cored and minced

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

2 tsp sea salt

½ tsp freshly ground pepper

Heat the olive oil in a skillet, add the onion and cook for about 5 minutes, add the garlic and cook one more minute.

Add all remaining ingredients to the skillet and bring to a boil.

Reduce the heat and simmer until thick, stirring occasionally, about 30 minutes

Use a potato masher to mash to a chunky consistency

Cool and then refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 1 month.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grilled Vegetable Skewers

½ pound okra, stem ends removed

1 red bell pepper cut into 2 inch wedges

1 yellow bell pepper cut into 2 inch wedges

1 red onion cut into 2 inch wedges

6 small summer squash (yellow or zucchini) cut into 2 inch chunks

1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes

Salt and pepper to taste

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup basil pesto

Juice of 1 lemon

Preheat a grill to medium

Skewer the vegetables alternating them for varied flavor and color. (If using wooden skewers soak them in water before using)

Whisk together olive oil, pesto and lemon juice in a small bowl

Brush the skewers with the dressing and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste

Grill for 3 to 4 minutes per side until the vegetables are slightly charred but still crisp-tender.

Serve warm with remaining dressing for dipping

Watermelon-Tomato Salad

2 large tomatoes cored and cut into chunks or 2 cups cherry tomatoes halved

4 cups cubed watermelon

½ cup fresh mint, coarsely chopped

½ cup fresh basil , coarsely chopped

2 Tblsp extra virgin olive oil

2 Tblsp apple cider vinegar

Juice of 1 lime

½ cup fresh feta

1 lime, cut into wedges

Salt and pepper

Combine the tomatoes, watermelon, mint, basil, olive oil, vinegar, and salt and pepper to taste in a large bowl. Cover and refrigerate for several hours. Just before serving sprinkle with feta and serve with lime wedges.