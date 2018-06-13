Delicious recipes for food growing in your garden

Posted 8:27 am, June 13, 2018, by , Updated at 09:50AM, June 13, 2018

Summer Succotash

2 Cups Shelled Butterbeans

2 T Olive Oil

1 Vidalia Onion chopped

1 Red Bell Pepper, diced

3 yellow squash, diced

4 ear of corn, cooked: cut off kernels and then use back of knife to scrape the stripped cob to release the juices into the bowl with the kernels

2 Tomatoes Chopped

4 Tblsp unsalted butter

8 fresh basil leaves

  • Cook the beans in about 4 or 5 cups of water with salt and pepper for about 15 minutes, and then rinse and drain
  • Heat the olive oil in a large skillet, add onion, red pepper, and yellow squash and cook for 3 minutes
  • Add corn kernels and juices, butterbeans, tomatoes and butter to the vegetables in the skillet. Season with salt and pepper to taste and cook for about 3 minutes. Stir in basil. Serve warm or at room temperature. Great over rice.

Tomato Jam

2 Tblsp Olive Oil

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

3 pounds tomatoes, cored and chopped

2/3 cup brown sugar

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

Zest and juice of one orange

2 Tblsp grated fresh ginger

1 Tblsp fresh thyme

1 small chile pepper, cored and minced

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

2 tsp sea salt

½ tsp freshly ground pepper

  • Heat the olive oil in a skillet, add the onion and cook for about 5 minutes, add the garlic and cook one more minute.
  • Add all remaining ingredients to the skillet and bring to a boil.
  • Reduce the heat and simmer until thick, stirring occasionally, about 30 minutes
  • Use a potato masher to mash to a chunky consistency
  • Cool and then refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 1 month.

Grilled Vegetable Skewers

½ pound okra, stem ends removed

1 red bell pepper cut into 2 inch wedges

1 yellow bell pepper cut into 2 inch wedges

1 red onion cut into 2 inch wedges

6 small summer squash (yellow or zucchini) cut into 2 inch chunks

1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes

Salt and pepper to taste

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup basil pesto

Juice of 1 lemon

  • Preheat a grill to medium
  • Skewer the vegetables alternating them for varied flavor and color. (If using wooden skewers soak them in water before using)
  • Whisk together olive oil, pesto and lemon juice in a small bowl
  • Brush the skewers with the dressing and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste
  • Grill for 3 to 4 minutes per side until the vegetables are slightly charred but still crisp-tender.
  • Serve warm with remaining dressing for dipping

Watermelon-Tomato Salad

2 large tomatoes cored and cut into chunks or 2 cups cherry tomatoes halved

4 cups cubed watermelon

½ cup fresh mint, coarsely chopped

½ cup fresh basil , coarsely chopped

2 Tblsp extra virgin olive oil

2 Tblsp apple cider vinegar

Juice of 1 lime

½ cup fresh feta

1 lime, cut into wedges

Salt and pepper

Combine the tomatoes, watermelon, mint, basil, olive oil, vinegar, and salt and pepper to taste in a large bowl.  Cover and refrigerate for several hours. Just before serving sprinkle with feta and serve with lime wedges.