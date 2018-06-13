× Child accidentally burns 30 percent of his body after trying YouTube magic trick

CORNELIA, Ga. – An 11-year-old boy was heavily burned and accidentally damaged his home after trying to perform a magic trick he saw on YouTube.

WXIA reported that Ray Corfino was trying to perform a trick that showed him lighting paper on fire that had been saturated with rubbing alcohol.

Once the paper is on fire, it’s waved around and at the end of the trick, it looks like it has not been burned.

The child ended up burning 30 percent of his body and will need skin grafts on his shoulders, neck, chest and arms, according to his uncle.

“Ray is the sweetest child you’ll ever meet. Big heart. Loves everybody,” said Clint Eller, the boy’s uncle.