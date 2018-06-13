× 2 arrested after road rage shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A driver and passenger were arrested after a road rage shooting in Winston-Salem Wednesday afternoon, according to Winston-Salem police.

The shooting happened at 4:37 p.m. in the 600 block of South Stratford Road.

There was a disagreement between the driver and someone in another car at a stoplight.

The driver got out of the car and shot at the victim’s car. The car was hit but no injuries were reported.

Winston-Salem police have not released the identities of the two people arrested.