× Winston-Salem couple charged with sex offenses against 15-year-old girl

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem couple was charged Monday with various sex offenses against a 15-year-old girl, according to the Winston-Salem Journal, citing court records.

Brandon Irving Helms, 33, of Winston-Salem, was charged with three counts of statutory rape, three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and three other sexual offenses, according to arrest warrants.

Marcy Lynn Helms, 37, was charged with two counts of child abuse involving a sexual act, two counts of aiding and abetting statutory rape and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, according to arrest warrants.

Brandon Helms is accused of having sex with the girl and taking indecent liberties with her, the warrants said. The offenses allegedly took place between Dec. 1, 2015, to Oct. 1, 2016; and Dec. 1, 2017, to Dec. 24, 2017.

Marcy Helms is accused of aiding and abetting Brandon Helms to have sex with the girl; aiding the girl to be in the condition of childbirth without seeking medical attention, aiding the girl to give birth to a infant daughter girl on Dec. 24, 2017, without seeking medical attention, the warrants said.

Read full story: The Winston-Salem Journal