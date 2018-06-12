Video posted to Facebook shows jogger tossing homeless man’s belongings into a lake

OAKLAND, Calif. – A video on Facebook shows a jogger in California tossing a homeless man’s belongings into a lake.

KPIX reported that it happened at about 6:30 p.m. Friday at Lake Merritt in Oakland.

Once the jogger realized others were watching, he began to toss the belongings into a trash can. It was all caught on video.

“The audacity, the lack of compassion for another human being, the greater context of where we are as a society,” said JJ Harris, who recorded the video.

Witnesses in the video can be heard asking the jogger to stop, but he doesn’t listen.

“I’m just picking up trash,” he said. “What do you want me to do? It’s all over the place, if you want to help, help.”

Greg Markson, the homeless man, was not there when it happened. Since the video was posted, people have been giving him clothes and blankets.

The video was posted online where some people were supportive of the jogger and many were angered.