Tractor-trailer breaks in half after smashing into power pole at busy North Carolina intersection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A tractor-trailer broke in half after smashing into a power pole in Charlotte early Tuesday morning.

WSOC reported that the trailer was broken in two, and the pole ended up beneath the big rig.

Police said that after hitting low-hanging power lines, the driver of the tractor-trailer got out of his cab and was hit by another vehicle passing by.

He was taken to the hospital with a broken leg but will survive, officers said. It’s uncertain if anyone else was hurt, but a minivan had a broken windshield.

The intersection in southwest Charlotte will be closed for an undetermined amount of time as crews repair the lines and remove the tractor-trailer.