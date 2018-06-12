× Spirit Airlines coming to Piedmont Triad International Airport

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Spirit Airlines is coming to Piedmont Triad International Airport in September, the company announced Tuesday.

Beginning Sept. 6, Spirit will begin service from PTI to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Orlando International Airport and Tampa International Airport.

Service to and from Orlando will run three times weekly, while service to and from Fort Lauderdale and Tampa will each operate two times weekly.

Service will increase to four times weekly to Orlando and three times weekly to Fort Lauderdale and Tampa starting Nov. 8.

The Piedmont Triad will mark Spirit’s 66th service station in its network.