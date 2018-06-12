Sheriff Barnes, deputy sued over deadly Battleground crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The estate of a woman who died in a high-speed chase on Battleground Avenue last fall that ended with the deaths of four other people is suing Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes and the deputy involved for wrongful death, the News & Record reported.
Last September, Theresa Monique Kingcade was a passenger in a silver Acura that ran a red light at speeds of 130 mph on Battleground Avenue while fleeing Deputy C. Linebeck. That car crashed into a Kia Optima carrying two women — resulting in one of the worst accidents in the city’s history.
Kingcade’s mother, who is now raising the woman’s three children and acting as administrator of the estate, is asking for a jury trial and $250,000 in compensatory damages.
36.072635 -79.791975