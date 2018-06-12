Rise in fox sightings in Guilford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- You may spot more foxes near your home this season.

On Tuesday, the North Carolina Wildlife Commission sent out a notice letting people know there is a high chance for fox sightings this time of year because it is breeding season. There are a lot of pups out there and new parents trying to take care of them.

Sightings can happen just about anywhere, not just rural places. Some locals have posted about seeing foxes on apps like NextDoor.

A North Carolina wildlife extension biologist told us that seeing the animal is not a big deal. You should leave it alone if you can.

Some people though may not feel comfortable with the creatures near their home. Fortunately, it’s not that hard to keep them away.

“The first thing you can try to do is make them uncomfortable,” said Falyn Ownes, an extension wildlife biologist. “They are going to spend time in places where they can feel safe, where they can find food and shelter so if they feel like your yard is a place to find those things, they might be there.”

To deter the animals, people should keep their yards kempt and not leave any food out.

Owens says you can also yell or throw something in the direction of the animal to scare it off. If that doesn’t work, you can also leave out ammonia-soaked towels or rages. Foxes won’t like that smell.