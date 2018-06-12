× Police identify victims who were shot while inside a vehicle in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have identified two people who were shot and injured while inside a vehicle in Greensboro over the weekend.

Anthony Kristopher King, 18, and Nakayla Brown, 16, both of Greensboro, were shot in the 700 block of Fulton Street, according to a Greensboro police press release.

The victims showed up at the Sheetz gas station at 1300 Battleground Avenue at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday following the shooting, where police were already on scene.

The two victims were taken to a hospital by emergency workers. Authorities have not released the extent of their injuries.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336)373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.