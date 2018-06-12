× Person killed in crash on NC 150 in Davidson County identified

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Highway Patrol has released the identity of the person who was killed in a crash on N.C. 150 Monday morning, according to Trooper Ned Moultrie.

Crews were called to N.C. 150 at Haden Grove Church Road near Rowan County at about 8:30 a.m.

A red Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling north on N.C. 150, went left of center and hit a trailer with a utility building on it being towed by a Ford F-350, according to Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Cobalt, Allison Louise Decker, 45, of Linwood, died at the scene.

The driver of the F-350 sustained non-life-threatening injuries.