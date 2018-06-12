× North Carolina man accused of recording girls on his yacht in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Cherryville man was arrested in Myrtle Beach on charges of sexual voyeurism and photography and violating a place of privacy, according to WSOC.

Records show William Richard Hilliard, Jr. was booked into jail in Myrtle Beach early Monday morning. According to updated records Tuesday, Hilliard was moved to the Horry County Jail.

Hilliard lives on the outskirts of Cherryville. He’s part of a prominent family that owns Modern Polymers, a high-tech foam molding business.

A group of his alleged victims was in court Monday asking a judge to keep him behind bars.

“Give us a no-contact order as well, because I do not want any contact from him or him around any of these girls that are present,” a mother of one of the girls said.

One of the alleged victims said, “It’s not fair for me and the rest of these girls that have to live in the same community as him to have to. He knows where I live. He knows my family.”

