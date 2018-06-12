NFL running back from NC donates ‘tons of PE equipment’ to tornado-ravaged Hampton Elementary

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen donated physical education equipment to a local school damaged by the April 15 tornado.

On Monday, Hampton Elementary School posted on Facebook:

“Tarik Cohen, running back for the Chicago Bears visited Hampton Elementary today. Tarik donated tons of PE equipment to replace the items that were damaged in the tornado. He hand delivered the items to our school and spent time interacting with our students. We are so appreciative! Thank you Tarik for giving back to the community!”

Hampton Elementary was one of three Guilford County schools damaged by the tornado. Erwin Montessori and Peeler Elementary were also damaged.

The three schools will not be ready to reopen by the start of the next school year, but donations like Cohen’s will go a long way in the recovery process.

Cohen grew up in Bunn and played college football at North Carolina A&T State University. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Bears.