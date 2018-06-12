× Man wanted for 2 assaults at Greensboro College charged with murder in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – A former Greensboro College student who had been wanted for two assaults on campus in March has been charged with murder in Myrtle Beach.

Earl Rafel Gaddis, Jr., 18, of Spring Lake, faces multiple other charges including possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a stolen pistol.

The victim, 24-year-old Sylvester Bellamy Jr., was found shot inside a public restroom in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, according to police. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

A second suspect was also arrested in Myrtle Beach. Terence Isacc Blackwell faces various charges including murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and being a fugitive of justice.

Both defendants will appear before a judge on Tuesday afternoon.

Gaddis had been wanted for two assaults at Greensboro College that prompted the school to be locked down on March 20. He has since been dismissed from the college.