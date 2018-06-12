× Man gets 90 days in jail for killing dog he dragged behind his truck

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A man in Florida has been sentenced to 90 days in jail for dragging a dog behind his truck, killing the animal.

The Pensacola News Journal reported that 71-year-old Thomas Ward was sentenced last week after previously pleading no contest to one count of aggravated animal cruelty.

Witnesses said the suspect dragged a pit bull from his truck and then went home where he put the dead dog in a shed.

Authorities were then called to the home and found the animal’s body.

The suspect was also sentenced to one year of community control, two years of probation and ordered to not own any animals.