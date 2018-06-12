LaDuffy is looking for a Forever Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

9-year-old LaDuffy is still looking for a Forever Family.

LaDuffy loves to play outdoors, ride bikes, play with animals and play sports.

His foster mom, Elvara Hall, describes him as a beautiful kid. Though he is special to the Hall family, she loves him enough to want a younger family he can grow into.

“Let your love reach out, and look beyond what you see and look at the child’s heart,” Hall said.

While many would see him as a challenge because of his special needs, his child advocate Shannon McCall said that he would bring joy to any family.

If you or anyone you know is interested in adoption, please contact ForeverFamily.org.