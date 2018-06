Issues at Russell 7 substation since 3:30 a.m. have resulted in power outage for about 900 customers in Elm/Green St. area. We replaced a switch to try to repair, but that didn't stay fixed. Large number of crew looking into underground connections now. Thanks for your patience! pic.twitter.com/OSs10kTsZS

— City of High Point (@CityofHighPoint) June 12, 2018