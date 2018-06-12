Guilford County class of 2018 earns record-setting amount in scholarships, grants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Guilford County high school seniors earned a record amount of money in scholarships toward higher education in 2018.

Tuesday afternoon, Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras shared the accomplishments of the class of 2018, including the large check showing the total amount of $177,973,215. This is an increase of $28,931,343 over last year.

“We are pushing more for young people to explore the STEM field and career technical education and, as a result, more scholarships and grants are available,” Contreras said.

Recent graduate Caitlyn Smith, from STEM Early College at NC A&T, is a scholarship recipient headed to NC A&T this fall to study engineering.

As a volunteer for the Whitsett Fire Department, she was inspired to make a change and hopes to become a vehicle test engineer.

More than 1,000 students also logged 100 hours of community service.

Some of that service was toward their own community following the tornado in April. Contreras said this year’s graduation is extra special because of the community supporting each other to persevere.

“High Point to various churches and other organizations made sure that these students were on track. I do not believe that we lost a single student with respect to being on track for graduation because of that tornado,” Contreras said.