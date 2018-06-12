Forsyth County man builds model boats that are works of art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- One of the many beautiful sites along North Carolina's coast are the old wooden fishing boats.

Robert Tuttle is helping preserve the coastal boat building history on a smaller scale.

"It's so tedious, the lumber is so small my fingers don't get smaller when the lumber gets smaller," Tuttle said.

Tuttle started building model boats after seeing them along the coast. "I said man, we got to stop and look at that."

The finished products are works of art.

"People say, 'Man that looks real, this boat has got lines when you look at it,'" he said. "Sometimes I look at it and say, 'Man, did you really do that?'"

Tuttle's boats capture the beauty, history and culture of the Carolina coast.

"It's one of those things that is close to being forgotten," Tuttle said. "The people that built these boats, used these boats, are close to being gone."

You can check out his work on Facebook.