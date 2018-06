× Burlington man accused of indecent liberties with a minor

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Deputies have arrested a Burlington man accused of indecent liberties with a minor.

Jeffrey Leonard Mitchell, 37, has been jailed under a $150, 000 secured bond on six counts of indecent liberties with a child under 16.

The crimes allegedly happened over a 2-year period beginning in May 2016 at the suspect’s home, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.