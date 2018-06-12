Authorities searching for NC woman accused of kidnapping 8-month-old granddaughter

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A warrant has been issued for a Lincoln County grandmother who refused to return an 8-month-old child to its mother, officials told WSOC.

A deputy was dispatched Monday evening to a keep the peace call so Rebecca Lynn Stanley could pick up her daughter without incident, according to a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The grandmother, Shelley Heafner, had been babysitting the child since June 6 while Stanley was working.

When Stanley said she was bringing the child’s father, who was recently released from jail, with her to pick up her daughter, Heafner refused to return the child and left before the deputy or the parents arrived.

Authorities said Heafner may be driving a silver 4-door Chevrolet Impala with North Carolina license plate MZE-5355. Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 732-9050.