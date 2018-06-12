7-year-old in critical condition after being found unresponsive at lake in North Carolina

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. — A 7-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was found unresponsive at a lake in Harnett County.

WTVD reported that it happened Saturday in the 900 block of Carolina Way in Sanford.

Deputies said the boy was playing in the water when a family member found him unresponsive.

Bystanders performed CPR until medical personnel arrived. The child was taken to Cape Fear Valley Center and then UNC Hospital.