1 dead in Winston-Salem house fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – One person has died in an overnight house fire in Winston-Salem, according to Winston-Salem firefighters.

Crews were called to the 4700 block of Ader Drive near DeWitt Drive shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The name of the victim and cause of the fire have not been released.

A neighbor called 911 to report the fire and arriving crews found the victim inside in a bedroom in the home.

Firefighters had the fire under control within about 25 minutes, but crews remained on the scene Tuesday morning. Police and firefighters are investigating.