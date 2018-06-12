× 1 arrested, 1 sought after Greensboro police officer walks in on burglary at mom’s house

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One suspect was arrested and one is still at large after an off-duty Greensboro police officer walked in on a burglary in progress at their mom’s house, according to a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies came to a home in the 4800 block of Groometown Road at 9 a.m. after the officer called authorities.

The officer was checking on their mom’s house when they encountered the suspects. The officer chased one of the suspects who ran from the home while the other suspect got away in a minivan.

A perimeter encompassing the area from Groometown Road west to the interstate and from Kivett Drive north to Sedgehill Court was set up.

The suspect that ran from the home was spotted several times by residents in the area and the Highway Patrol Aviation Unit was called in to help search for the suspect by helicopter.

At 5:21 p.m., the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Brion Dwayne Heggie, was spotted on Wadena Road near the Groometown United Methodist Church and taken into custody moments later.

Heggie will be charged with felony breaking and entering.

The sheriff’s office did not provide additional information about the second suspect.