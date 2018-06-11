× Woman arrested after video shows her letting young girl out of pet kennel in back of SUV

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Tennessee woman was arrested after a video apparently showed her letting children out of pet kennels in the back of a parked vehicle.

WMC reported that Leimome Cheeks, 62, of Memphis, was charged with two counts of child endangerment, which carries a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison if convicted.

Authorities said the suspect admitted that she drove about 35 minutes – from Memphis to Collierville, Tenn. – with two children in dog kennels in the back.

The victims were 7 and 8 years old. She allegedly told them to get in the kennels because there wasn’t enough room in the SUV. It was 95 degrees outside.