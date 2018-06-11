Winston-Salem State University plans for new football stadium in major expansion plan

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new 20-year master plan at Winston-Salem State University will include the construction of a 6,000-seat football stadium, four new academic buildings, two new residence halls and other improvements, according to the university.

“The master plan for Winston-Salem State University’s 117-acre campus will provide a roadmap for strategic long-term growth over the next 20 years,” said Constance Mallette, vice chancellor of finance and administration for WSSU. “Guided by the 2016-21 Strategic Plan, this document supports the growth of academic programs and advances the living/learning concept, which focuses on creating facilities that support high-impact teaching practices and enhanced student learning.”

The master plan was unanimously approved by the Board of Trustees on Friday. The plan was presented by Greg Haven, planner and architect for Sasaki.

The master plan projects future construction totaling $556 million in current dollars.

To see all the improvements planned for the university, click here.