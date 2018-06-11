× Winston-Salem man dies after being hit by landscaping truck

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man died Monday night after being hit by a landscaping truck, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The crash happened at 6:34 p.m. in the 2700 block of New Walkertown Road.

Police said 56-year-old Johnny Edgar Jenkins stepped off the sidewalk and made contact with the right side of a 2001 Isuzu landscaping equipment truck that was traveling northeast.

Jenkins was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating.

This is the seventh motor vehicle fatality for 2018 in Winston-Salem compared to 12 at this time in 2017.

36.111452 -80.212012