Wild horse dies after being hit by vehicle on North Carolina beach

COROLLA, N.C. – A wild horse that was run over by a car on a North Carolina beach has died, according to a Facebook post by the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.

The mare died instantly and her stallion stayed over her body all night over the weekend even after a tarp was covered, according to the organization.

“What a senseless loss. Please, please, please pay attention when you are driving on the beach at night,” the fund said online. “Slow down and expect that a horse could be on the beach or running over the dunes at any given moment.”

The mare was buried Sunday morning. The vehicle’s driver has not been identified.

The speed limit on the beach is 15 miles per hour. People who live on the beach drive on it regularly.