Some Walnut Cove residents without water after 'spontaneous' water main break

WALNUT COVE, N.C. – Some residents in Walnut Cove woke up Monday to find that they had no water after a “spontaneous” water main break overnight.

Stokes County communications said Monday morning that crews are headed to the scene.

There is no word on how many people are without water or when it will be restored.