× Search continues for man who went missing after kayak overturned on Saxapahaw Lake

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – The search continues for a missing kayaker in Alamance County after authorities said his kayak overturned on Saxapahaw Lake.

Rescue crews will resume their search at 6 a.m. Monday after searching for the 21-year-old since about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies said a group of friends were out on the lake at about 6 p.m. Sunday when their kayak overturned.

Eventually they were able to get the kayak up, but one man with the group decided to swim back to shore instead of getting back in the kayak. He has not been seen since.

Authorities said the missing man was not wearing a life jacket.