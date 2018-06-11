Reidsville man dies after being crushed by falling tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. – It was an alarming knock at the door for Daryl Chapman around noon on Sunday.

He lives on Cart Drive just one mile down the dirt road where investigators say a tree came crashing down on a 24-year-old and took his life.

Detectives say the victim and his co-worker spent the day logging. The co-worker left and returned to find his friend pinned underneath a tree.

That's when the worker raced to the Chapman's home asking for help.

"Frantic you know, obviously," said Chapman. "He acted pretty serious and acted like he needed to get some help to his buddy".

Chapman let him use his phone to call 911.

"He used it for a few minutes, gave me my phone back, said appreciate it and got back in his truck and drove off," said Chapman. "He just said his buddy was pinned underneath a tree. That was about all we knew about it."

Rescue crews from several agencies quickly responded to Cart Drive and needed special off-road vehicles to access the scene.

The victim's family and friends also gathered in the area as word of the tragedy spread.

"Pray for his family and loved ones," said Chapman.

Officials say the tree that killed the man was almost 30 feet long and three feet wide in diameter.