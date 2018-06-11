Person killed in fiery crash on I-85 near Salisbury identified as Winston-Salem man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- The person killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 85 near Salisbury Saturday night has been identified.

Highway Patrol said Monday the person killed was 39-year-old Antonio Herrera Ortiz, of Winston-Salem.

The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on I-85 northbound just past Salisbury before Exit 84 for Spencer.

Highway Patrol said Ortiz was driving a Chevrolet Corsica the wrong way on I-85. The Corsica struck a tractor-trailer head-on. The Corsica then entered another lane and hit a Honda Civic. The Civic ran into the guardrail on the side of the road.

The other drivers involved in the crash were not injured.

The reason why Ortiz was driving the wrong way is still under investigation, Highway Patrol said.