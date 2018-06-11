New businesses opening in downtown Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Just within the last few months, multiple businesses have moved into downtown Greensboro and more are opening soon.

Adam French is the owner of Downtown Bicycle Works. He moved his store, which specializes in BMZ, to south Elm Street from Elkin a few weeks ago.

“Greensboro as a whole takes their downtown very seriously,” French said. “It just feels like it's ready for businesses, it's adaptive, it's growing, it's young, it's old.”

Also opening in the last few weeks is Sonder Mind and Body Float Center and PorterHouse Burger Co. at LeBauer Park.

In the last few months, a women’s boutique called Aspen, Rocks Hair Shop and The Salty Bagel and Donut moved in to locations on Elm Street too.

Greensboro Rickshaw also announced it would be riding through town every weekend, not just for big events like it used to.

Coming soon to downtown is Lao Restaurant in the former Crafted space, Chez Genese, a French restaurant, is taking over the PB & Java location and a RE/MAX office, with a new concept, is moving next door to The Salty Bagel and Donut.

“It's going to look like a coffee shop,” said Muhammad Kamran Awan, the owner of this RE/MAX franchise location. “When you come in there will be a reception desk and you'll have a café-style lounge with some chairs and relaxation.”

Another business is moving to the corner of Elm and Lewis streets, but it is unclear what that business will be.